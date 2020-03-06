Anthony Mackie will be the new Captain America

Actor Anthony Mackie confirmed that his character Sam Wilson will be Captain America in the movie “the Falcon and the Winter soldier.”

About it the actor said at the premiere of the new season of “Altered carbon”.

“Becoming the black Captain America was a challenge. At the same time, there are some distinctive features of the American, we are all Americans. My face will represent us as a country. I want my Captain America represented all. Not just a certain group of people,” said Anthony Mackie.

Recall that at the end of “the Avengers: Complete” the aged Steve Rogers offers Sam becoming the new Captain America.