Anthony Smith from the UFC had a fight with the robber, climbing into his house

The third room in a light heavyweight UFC fighter Anthony Smith told how on April 5 at 4 a.m., entered the fight with a burglar who broke into his house.

“No normal person can’t fight. He’s a regular guy, but I had him in serious trouble. He took the punch, every fist, elbow and knee – but still continued to fight me”, – quotes the words of Smith MMAJunkie.

Anthony Smith

He noted that this fight was one of the most difficult in his life.

“I will not lie if I say that this fight was one of the most difficult in my life. I was ready to die. No one gets in a strange house at night with good intentions,” said the soldier.

Note that Smith has managed to contain the onslaught of the robber and to wait for the arrival of police officers who were detained. In the house were his wife, three children and mother-in-law. None of them was hurt.

