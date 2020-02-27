“Anti-Greta”: the Greta Thunberg’ve got some competition.

Naomi Seibt. Photo: YouTube

Young eco-activist, Swede Greta Thunberg appeared competitor from Germany, 19-year-old Naomi Seibt. The girl has been dubbed “the anti-Greta”.

According to The Daily Mail, a young German woman, who is a You-Tube blogger, will speak at the Republican Convention in the United States at the end of this week.

Naomi argues that advocates of “climate realism”, not “climate panic”.

Seibt dubbed “the anti-Greta” because her views on climate change completely opposing views 17-year-old Thunberg. While her influence is much smaller than the famous activisti. Naomi, for example, only about 6 thousand followers on Twitter compared to 4 million Greta, however, speech in the United States can strengthen its prospects.

Seibt joined the Heartland Institute (American research center, one of the most famous groups of climate change denial in the US – approx.ed.). In particular, according to the girl in one of her videos, she has “good news” and “the world is not ending because of climate change.” And after 12 years “we’re still here, and will be shooting our 18th iPhone”.

