Antibody to coronavirus was found – scientists

Specialists from the medical Centre of Erasmus University in Rotterdam and University of Utrecht (Netherlands) stated that they found the antibody to COVID-19. In an interview with the University Gazette Erasmus Magazine said Professor Frank Grosveld. Own translation of the article in Ukrainian language posted on Facebook known Ukrainian journalist Andrei Tsaplienko.

“Though believe, though not, it’s happening on the 10th floor of the Medical Centre of Erasmus University: found an antibody that can block infection SARS1 and SARS2. In other words, the first in the history of antibodies against coronaviruses. Professor of cell biology Frank Grosveld, who is 71, remains cautious:

“I’m too old to jump on the table,” – noted in the material.

The development of Dutch microbiologists, on which he worked ten scientists, has yet to assess the experts of international level, in particular of the editorial Board of the journal Nature, where Grosveld colleagues submitted an article for publication.

“Now we are trying to attract to our team the pharmaceutical company – which, by the way, it looks promising that she had the ability to produce the antibody on an industrial scale, as a medicine. Before these medicines start in the market, the antibody must undergo an extensive phase of research and testing for Toxicological properties. Now this process continues. In addition to developing new drugs we also wish to use the antibody for production of rapid test that anyone can do at home, so that people could easily know whether they have infection or not,” – shared his plans for his research group Grosveld.

In Utrecht he helps Professor Berend-Jan Bosch.