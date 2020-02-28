Anticipated marvel movies

Today, Marvel Studios is a well-deserved reputation as a chicken that lays Golden eggs. Billions of dollars in fees, critical acclaim, the love of the audience – in short, a machine that eleven years ago launched Kevin Feige. But the modern cinematic universe Marvel is waiting for a big change – the old heroes go to rest, and in their place come new. Today we offer the most anticipated movies of Marvel.

“Black widow” – April 30, 2020 will be released. For the first time Natasha Romanoff, a role which takes Scarlett Johansson appeared in kenogamissi “Iron man 2” in 2010. And, despite numerous requests of fans to make a film about this character Marvel, the Studio gave the project the green light only eight years later. For Marvel solo film about Black widow will be the second project, entirely dedicated to the female superhero.

The second movie premiere in 2020 will be “Eternal” – the picture of the immortal superjudah created Celestially, mighty cosmic beings, during their first visit to Earth. Director Chloe Zhao, writers Matthew and Ryan Firpo. One of the main roles – Tena – will be performed by Angelina Jolie. In addition, Richard Madden plays Ikaria, Kumal of Nanjiani – Kingo, Lauren Rudloff reincarnated into Maccari, Brian Tyree Henry in Fastos, Salma Hayek will stand in the way of team leader Ayaka, the Sprite will appear on the big screen performed by Leah McHugh and MA Dong-Seok in the role of Gilgamesh.

“Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” – anticipated film Destin cretton of production of Marvel Studios. This painting will be included in the fourth phase of the Cinematic universe MarveI. At Comic Con in San Diego, the Studio finally announced the project and became a famous actor – he was a canadian actor SIMA Liu. Also in the film there is a real Mandarin, and will play his Tony Leung Chiu Wai, yet unnamed role in the film won actress Akvafina. The film will tell about the confrontation of Kung Fu Master Shang-Chi with a gang of ten rings and Mandarin. Note that the ten rings was originally presented in the “Iron Man”.

The events of the sequel “Dr. Strange”, which is scheduled for 2021, will be the result of plot twists and turns of the series “Vandaveer”. The continuation of the story about the Archmage of the Earth we will see at the end of spring 2021. Director Scott Derrickson said they do “the first Thriller MCU”. Benedict Cumberbatch once again wears the Cloak of Levitation. And also no surprises – Elizabeth Olsen will join the film, returning to the role of Maximoff Wanda the scarlet Witch.

The fourth film from the line about Thor, has received the name of “Thor: Love and thunder” brought the fans a lot of surprises. So, Natalie Portman in the image of Jane foster will take now in the hands of Mjollnir, becoming the mighty Thor. The secret of Waititi returns to the Director’s chair. However, on assurances of a new Zealander, Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth is also not going anywhere. The actress will Reprise his role as Valkyrie, which, incidentally, will look for their Queen and, of course, in the film we see Chris Hemsworth, is also in the role of Thor.

Marvel studios has prepared a big surprise for fans, saying the release date of the film. “Black Panther 2” will be released in cinemas on may 6, 2022. The movie “Black Panther” is one of the highest grossing films in the Marvel universe. The film made more than $ 700 million in the U.S., and the total earnings exceeded 1.3 billion dollars.

“Black widow”

“Eternal”

“Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings”

“Thor: Love and thunder”

“Doctor Strange”

“Black Panther 2”