Anton Ptushkin, DJBuro and DJ Nastia are invited to a Grand online party

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Festival. Photo: Press service

Formation DJBuro and Radio Aristocrats decided to diversify the evening of the first Friday of the quarantine and to arrange a massive online party.

In order to participate, you need to prepare for broadcast, home audio and video, and might wear all the best to prepare a simple cocktail or divorce garlands around the room.

The poster party. Photo: press service

DJ mixer this evening is:
DJ Nastia is a Ukrainian girl-DJ’s and touring regularly adorns the line-UPS of top clubs.
Blogger traveler Anton Ptushkin which has long been practicing DJ sets around the world.
Resident DJBuro, DJs international class Vlad Fisun, Sivash, Masha Efy.

The main goal of the party is to encourage everyone to stay home, but don’t deny yourself the celebration.

Party starts – March 20, 18:00. The stream can be viewed on the link – https://aristocrats.fm/video/

 

Maria Batterbury

