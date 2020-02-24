Antonina papernaya first showed daughter

Daughter Olga Sumy Antonina papernaya, who is expecting her second child, first showed to the public her first child – year-old baby Eva. Now she and her husband, Russian actor Vladimir Agrichem, lives in Moscow. The pair made a family photo shoot for Hello magazine, where he showed his daughter. Note that Antonina does not like to expose my personal life, so the appearance of the whole family on the cover of gloss caused such a response.

In addition, the picture shows the family posing in the new structure, because now they are not three, but four. Vladimir and Antonina are expecting their second child. By the way, when new year’s eve, the actress has published on his page in Instagram video with a rounded belly, many regarded it as a joke.

After some time Olga Sumskaya has confirmed that Vladimir and Antonina indeed expecting a second child.

“Yes, again going to be a grandmother! And all this desire. After all, it is a great happiness! The sex of the child we do not know. Because I get a lot of questions, who would it be: the grandson or granddaughter? Waiting” – shared the actress.