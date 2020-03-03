Antonio Banderas will join Tom Holland in the film adaptation of the game Uncharted

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Антонио Бандерас присоединится к Тому Холланду в экранизации игры Uncharted

Antonio Banderas will join Tom Holland in the film adaptation of the popular computer game Uncharted, which had been through several Directors.

According to Variety, in the cast also includes Tati, Gabriel (“the Chilling adventures of Sabrina”) and Sophia Taylor Ali (“grey’s Anatomy”). Who will play actors, is not specified.

The Director will likely be Ruben Fleischer (“venom”).

The movie is called “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune”, and its basis will be the first game in the series – Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. In the story the main character Nathan Drake is sent to the Atlantic island to find treasure. Clues left in the diary of Explorer Francis Drake. Game series went to the PlayStation and sold around the world sold over 40 million copies.

The premiere is scheduled for March 2021.

As previously reported, Steven Spielberg resigned as Director of the fifth part of the movie “Indiana Jones”.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
