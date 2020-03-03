Antonio Banderas will join Tom Holland in the film adaptation of the game Uncharted

Antonio Banderas will join Tom Holland in the film adaptation of the popular computer game Uncharted, which had been through several Directors.

According to Variety, in the cast also includes Tati, Gabriel (“the Chilling adventures of Sabrina”) and Sophia Taylor Ali (“grey’s Anatomy”). Who will play actors, is not specified.

The Director will likely be Ruben Fleischer (“venom”).

The movie is called “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune”, and its basis will be the first game in the series – Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. In the story the main character Nathan Drake is sent to the Atlantic island to find treasure. Clues left in the diary of Explorer Francis Drake. Game series went to the PlayStation and sold around the world sold over 40 million copies.

The premiere is scheduled for March 2021.

