Antonio Banderas will play in the film based on a series of action games

Antonio Banderas. Photo: Getty Images

Spanish actor and Director Antonio Banderas got the role in the film adaptation of the series action game “Uncharted” (“Unknown”). In addition, the film will star Sophia Taylor Ali (“grey’s Anatomy”) and Tati, Gabriel (“Hundred”).

The film will be American Ruben Fleischer (“venom”, “Welcome to Zombilend”), reports Variety.

In the center of the plot — a young Nathan Drake, the protagonist of “Uncharted”. In the games he travels around the world in search of treasure and secrets.

The main role in the film, which is expected in March 2021, will play the star of “the Avengers” by Tom Holland. In the film adaptation also starred mark Wahlberg (“the Fighter”, “the Departed”). What is the role goes to Banderas, is still unknown.

