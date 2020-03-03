Antonio Banderas will play in the film on the game “Uncharted”

In the cast of the film adaptation of video game series under the title “Uncharted” was replenished. According to the publication Variety, he was joined by the famous actor Antonio Banderas. The role that he is asked to play is not yet known.

It also became known that the film will be shot Tati, Gabriel, familiar to viewers of the TV series “Chilling adventures of Sabrina”. The script of the film was prepared by Joe Carnahan and Rafe Judkins. Starring mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland. According to the last, the film is expected to start in late March 2020. The release of the film with the working title “Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune” is scheduled for March 5, 2021.

Recall that in 2019, Antonio Banderas claimed to be some of the most prestigious film awards for his work in the film “Pain and glory”. In particular, the American film Academy has nominated him for the award “Oscar in 2020.”

As for the film adaptation of the game, Studio, Sony Pictures attempted to run it in production for many years with different writers and Directors, however, whenever the implementation of these plans has been postponed indefinitely.