APOEL vs Basel live streaming free: preview, prediction

APOEL vs Basel live streaming free

APOEL – Basel. Forecast (CF. 3.65) for the Europa League match (February 20, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the Europa League match, in which APOEL will host the Swiss Basel on February 20. Who will prevail in this confrontation? – the answer is in our material.

APOEL

The champion of Cyprus unexpectedly made it to the spring part of the Europa League, and at the same time he got into a rival a quite adequate opponent in the form of the vice-champion of Switzerland, which confused the analysts of bookmakers who do not see a favorite in this game.

In the championship of the island, the legend was selected ahead of schedule in the playoffs, but after 20 it occupies the third position, losing to Omonia and Anartossis, which few could give a forecast for . In the Saturday match, “Θρύλοром” defeated the neighbor according to the table – “Apollo” (4: 1).

Due to the exhaustion of yellow cards today, only Savich will not enter the field .

Basel

The 20-time champion of the country of cheese and hours after 22 rounds of the current season managed to get 12 wins and three draws, which brought the team 39 points and third place, while the team has the second most reliable defense – 22 goals conceded.

In the last five fights, the “ children ” lost four games, which is a testament to the game crisis in the team. In the Saturday match of the Swiss Super League, “ Basel ” in his field lost to the last “Thun” (0: 1).

In the infirmary of the team of Zuffy , van der Werff , Bois, and the question of Kuzmanovich’s exit , whose Achilles is injured, is questionable .

Statistics

Basel have lost 5 of their last 6 matches

APOEL has won 8 of its last 10 meetings

Away at the “Basel” only one victory in the last five fights

Today rivals will hold the first full-time match in history

Forecast

Quotes of bookmakers are associated with the Basel gaming crisis , but the hosts are also not all right with the game. The teams will come out as motivated as possible for this match, because 1/8 finals and good prize are at stake.

We can assume that today we will see a lot of struggle, more severe, which will bring many violations and warnings, which the APOEL class teams compensate for the shortcomings of equipment and speed, which we propose to use.

The main bet we offer is to play a bet in favor of guests who have a more played composition.

Our forecast – “Basel” will not lose + total is more (2.5) and put on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 3.65

Second bet total over (4.5) yellow cards for 1.72