Apologist of the “Russian world” Tsarev complained that he did not want to serve in a Russian Bank

The former MP, who in 2014, openly supported the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Oleg Tsarev complained that the Russian Bank does not want to serve. This writes the well-known blogger Denis Kazansky in Twitter.

“The Tsar complains that the Bank does not want to cooperate with him because of his reputation. Not surprising. In recent years more and more revealed the truth about the “heroes of new Russia” and the real “feats” of 2014. Even in Russia to this scum feel disgust” — he writes and causes the corresponding screen from the page Tsarev.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, before it became known that the Tsar at auction in the occupied Crimea bought two of Alushta sanatorium “Dnepr” and “Heitowit”. The amount of the transaction amounted to 160 million rubles (65 million). The sanatorium occupied the Peninsula Tsarev leased in 2015.

