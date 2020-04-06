Appeal to Queen Elizabeth to the nation has caused excitement among the nationals and Donald trump (video)

The case that Britain’s Queen addressed the nation on the evening of April 5, delighted at her subjects. “God save the Queen!”, “A powerful promise”, “We are together and we will win,” “How lucky we are that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth our monarch,” wrote vdohnovitsya users of social networks.

The Queen’s speech also made a strong impression on the President of the United States Donald trump. “Great and wonderful woman!” he wrote on the social network Twitter. Trump has repeatedly expressed his admiration for Her Majesty, though, and refused to pay the guard moved to the U.S. her grandson Harry with his wife Meghan Markle.

Over those 68 years, during which Elizabeth II remains on the throne, she still spoke to the people only four times — not counting the annual Christmas televised address. So, earlier she spoke about the war in the Persian Gulf, in connection with the death of the Queen mother Elizabeth, the death of Princess Diana, and in honor of the Diamond jubilee of his reign.

According to the publication Daily Express, when writing the speech, which was held at Windsor castle, where today is located on the isolation Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, observed increased precautions. In the same room with the Queen, April 21, which marks the 94th year, he was only one cameraman in a protective suit. As the recording was selected by the White drawing room of the castle — to be able to respect the distance between Elizabeth and television.

In his address to the British and the inhabitants of the countries of the Commonwealth Elizabeth stressed the importance of discipline and determination during a pandemic coronavirus. She expressed gratitude to the employees of the National health service, and also the fact that, despite the good weather, with recommendation of the authorities and remain at home in quarantine.

“I talk to you in an extremely difficult time. A time when disruption of normal life of the country: for some it has turned into grief, for many, has fallen into financial difficulties, and enormous changes in the habitual way of life touched us all. I hope that in the future everyone can be proud of how we met these challenges. And those who come after us will say that this generation of Britons is as strong as all previous ones,” said the Queen.

Elizabeth also remembered his radio address (when she was still a Princess) in 1940, in the midst of a Nazi bombing of Britain. Then she helped her younger sister Margaret. “We, being children, turned from Windsor to children who have been evacuated from their homes for their own safety. Again today many are experiencing a painful sense of separation from loved ones. But now, as then, we deep down know that doing the right thing,” said the Queen.

“Although we previously had to overcome difficulties, this time there is one difference. This time we joined forces with all countries on the planet, using the great achievements of science and our natural sympathy for healing. We will succeed — and that success will belong to each of us. We should be comforted by the fact that although we still have to endure a lot of difficulties, better days will return. We will be back with our friends, with our relatives, we will meet again”, — concluded his speech the Queen.

Her Majesty The Queen addresses the UK and the Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/HjO1uiV1Tm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2020

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter