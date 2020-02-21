Appeared first images of the new cartoon Sony Related

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Появились первые кадры нового мультфильма Sony Связанные

In the network appeared the first pictures of the upcoming animation film Studio Sony Related (Connected). Pictures published edition of Entertainment Weekly.

The Director of the film acts as screenwriter of “Gravity falls” Michael Rianda, and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who worked on “spider-Man: Through the universe”.

The plot of the Comedy will be an ordinary family that decides to go on a trip. However, they experienced a massive rise of the machines. Electronic devices from around the world will join forces and try to destroy all of humanity. The main characters have to gather the courage to confront angry robots.

The premiere of animated film scheduled for September 18, 2020.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
