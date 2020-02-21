Appeared first images of the new cartoon Sony Related

In the network appeared the first pictures of the upcoming animation film Studio Sony Related (Connected). Pictures published edition of Entertainment Weekly.

The Director of the film acts as screenwriter of “Gravity falls” Michael Rianda, and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who worked on “spider-Man: Through the universe”.

The plot of the Comedy will be an ordinary family that decides to go on a trip. However, they experienced a massive rise of the machines. Electronic devices from around the world will join forces and try to destroy all of humanity. The main characters have to gather the courage to confront angry robots.

The premiere of animated film scheduled for September 18, 2020.

An ordinary family battles a robot uprising in this exclusive first look at @SonyAnimation’s @ConnectedMovie: https://t.co/KTXCeiqhbH pic.twitter.com/15LyJPDsFO — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 20, 2020

As previously reported, came Ukrainian trailer of the second part of the cartoon “Minions”.