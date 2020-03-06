In the network appeared the final trailer of the animated film “Scooby-Doo” from Warner Bros.

“Scooby-Doo” tells about the first meeting Scooby and shaggy who are destined to become inseparable friends. And how they met with the young detectives Fred, Daphne and vel’ma and together founded the famous Mystery Inc. Friends face the most difficult case in the history: they have to unravel a mysterious conspiracy – an attempt to release the dog Ghost, nicknamed Cerberus. A desperate team is committed to stop this global “sabacolypse”. However, later they find out that Scooby has a mysterious past and the fate of more epic than anyone could imagine.

The original voice actor made kersee Clemons (“Neighbors 2”), Zac Efron (“the Greatest showman”), will Forte (“LEGO. Movie 2”), Ken Jeong and Amanda Seyfried.

In the Ukrainian car cartoon will be released on may 14, 2020.

