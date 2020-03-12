Appeared the first teaser of the animated film Gulliver returns

By Maria Batterbury

In the network appeared the first teaser for the feature-length animated adventure “Gulliver returns” production Studio “Kvartal 95” and Gulliver Films.

In the story, Gulliver receives a letter asking for help and immediately went to lilliput. Suddenly the traveller finds himself at the center of amazing events together with the faithful friends – Marcy, Relacom and mouse Pee. For cheerful company are waiting for a dizzying test, treacherous enemies, and a desperate chase.

Directed by Ilya Maksimov. The premiere is scheduled on 24 December 2020.

Dynamic video for the first time introduces viewers to several characters, namely: friend of Gulliver beauty Marcy, a cheerful little mouse Pee and funny guard Stephen. Characters personally represent the future of the adventure:

Maria Batterbury

