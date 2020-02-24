Appeared the first trailer of the film Siberia with Willem Dafoe in the title role

In the network appeared the first trailer of the film “Siberia” directed by Abel Ferrara. The main role in the film was played by Willem Dafoe.

The inspiration for Ferrara in the creation of the film was one of the most famous writings of Carl Jung’s “Red book”.

In the story, Clint tries to find peace in a remote cabin in the middle of snowy tundra. He runs a small cafe, where there are many visitors. After much thought, Clint goes on a journey through his past, embarking on an Odyssey of self-reflection, dreams and fears, which are woven dreams.

The film will be held at the Berlin film festival, which has already started and will last until 1 March. When “Siberia” will be released is not yet known.

