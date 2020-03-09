Apple employees were allowed to work from home due to coronavirus

Сотрудникам Apple разрешили работать дома из-за коронавируса

Apple’s CEO Tim cook has allowed employees to work from home until the situation with coronavirus will not improve. It is reported Bloomberg.

Cook in a statement called the coronavirus outbreak “unprecedented” and “difficult moment”. In this regard, he allowed the Apple employees to temporarily work from home.

“Feel free to work remotely if your job allows you to do,” wrote cook in a statement.

To work remotely will be able affiliates of the Corporation, where there is a significant risk of Contracting the virus are the regions of the United States, Britain, France, Italy, Japan and South Korea. The note says that this permit is officially valid from March 9 to March 13.

According to the latest data, the total number of infected exceeded 109 thousand people. Has already killed 3 820 people and recovered over 61 thousand patients.

