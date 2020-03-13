Apple froze shooting the second season of Morning show due to coronavirus

Apple has temporarily suspended the production of the second season of “the Morning show” to prevent infection with coronavirus actors and crew.

According to Deadline, the interruption will be for two weeks.

“In cooperation with our partners from Apple, we came to the conclusion that it would be reasonable to do a two-week break to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show,” said Michael Ellenberg, founder and CEO of Media Res.

Recall that the main role in the film was played by Jennifer aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. The first season was released on Apple TV+ in November of last year.

The show tells the story of the presenter of the morning news show (aniston), a partner (Carell) is suddenly fired. The scandal threatens to sink the TV program, which already is experiencing difficulties due to the fact that her audience began to get information from the Internet on their smartphones. Everything changes when the air appears reportero channel (Witherspoon).

As previously reported, filming of the series “Riverdale” is suspended due to suspicion of the coronavirus, one of the members of the crew. In addition, the suspended proceedings continue the series “Carnival row”, Orlando bloom quarantined.