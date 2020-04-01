Apple has developed a test to determine COVID-19

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

Apple разработали тест на определение COVID-19

Apple has created a test for determining infection COVID-19. This is the official Apple website.

According to information this test was developed in conjunction with the Center for control and disease prevention in the United States.

It is noted that, in the case of determining the symptoms of the infection, the person should sit at home and isolate themselves.

It is known that based on data the doctor can determine whether you need to pass other tests and to hospitalize the patient.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article