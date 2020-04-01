Apple has developed a test to determine COVID-19
Apple has created a test for determining infection COVID-19. This is the official Apple website.
According to information this test was developed in conjunction with the Center for control and disease prevention in the United States.
It is noted that, in the case of determining the symptoms of the infection, the person should sit at home and isolate themselves.
It is known that based on data the doctor can determine whether you need to pass other tests and to hospitalize the patient.