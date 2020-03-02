Apple has patented a smartphone out of glass

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

Apple запатентовала смартфон из стекла

Apple introduced the smartphone in a glass case.

It will be all glass and transparent. The control buttons will not change its location, but will be touch. It is assumed that they will respond to touch with different force.

“The display will be continued on the side panels. That is, the reflection image on the sides will become a full-fledged image. Also on the side panels appear in the quick access icons, icons used applications and even information about calls and messages”, – stated in the message.

According to manufacturers, the device will receive podkladnye camera that will allow you to get rid of the holes and connectors on the housing.

It should be noted that this technology is only in development, but it is expected that it will become a major mobile trend in the next few years, transmit Podrobnosti.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
