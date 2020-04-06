Apple has released 20 million medical masks
The girl in the mask. Photo: pexels.com
American Corporation Apple has released 20 million medical masks during a pandemic coronavirus.
Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020