Apple introduced an updated iPad Pro and MacBook Air

The American company Apple introduced a new iPad and a MacBook Air, reports the Chronicle.info.

The new iPad Pro has received a triple camera with the LiDAR sensor capable of measuring the distance to the object. The sensor works on distance up to 5 meters. The tablet is equipped with a processor A12Z Bionic and five microphones.

Along with the new iPad Pro is available for ordering the Magic keyboard with backlight and trackpad. iPad Pro by 11 inches sold from 799 dollars (for a keyboard with a trackpad will cost $ 299), iPad Pro 12.9 inch from 949 dollars (keyboard with trackpad – $ 349).

The new MacBook Air got Intel Core 10th generation. The company said the growth performance integrated graphics Intel Iris Plus. Laptops got rid of the keyboard with the butterfly mechanism. The starting price of the model was reduced to $ 999.