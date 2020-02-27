Apple: no iPhone for the villains in movies !

Share on Facebook

Apple does not want its iPhones falling into the wrong hands ! In fact, in the movies, the brand denies that the wicked have.

The director Rian Johnson (Star Wars Episode VIII the Last of The Jedi in 2017) has made a revelation regarding the Apple brand ! In fact, while his new movie Has ” loggerheads “, was released in November, has revealed a funny anecdote about the brand to the apple.

Indeed, one can regularly catch a glimpse of the iPhone on our screens. However, not in the hands of anyone ! Apple is very image conscious. It should not be that the spectators are a mistaken idea of the brand ! This is why you will never see bad guys with an iPhone ! Oh no ! This privilege is reserved for the gentiles !



APPLE IMAGE-CONSCIOUS

The director explains in an interview given to Vanity Fair. He says : “another funny thing is, I don’t know if I should tell or not, but it is very interesting. Apple lets you use iPhone in your movies but, and this is very important, if you are watching a detective movie, the wicked can not have iPhone screen “

Without wanting to, Rian Johnson has just revealed a big clue ! In fact, if you are followers of detective films, you’ll be able to flush out very quickly the bad guys ! It is enough to be a little careful. Indeed, if a single character doesn’t have an iPhone, there is a strong chance that this is the culprit ! Interesting ! The director does it to make enemies? He said : “all the filmmakers who have a villain in their film want to kill me right away “. One thing is for sure, Apple is very careful about his image !