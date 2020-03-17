Apple received a record fine in France

Apple forced to pay a large amount for violations of the agreements

Apple was fined in the amount of 1.1 billion euros from France. The French authorities stated that Apple entered into illegal agreements in its distribution network and the abuse of “economic dependence” of independent agents, according to comments.ua.

The decision comes from the French antitrust authorities after many years of investigation. The penalty is based on the relationship between Apple with two distributors, Tech Data and Ingram Micro. These distributors were fined € 76,1 million and 62.9 million euros, respectively, for illicit coordination of prices. The French regulator said that the agreements Apple with wholesalers, meant that they agreed not to compete with each other, effectively setting the prices.

This is a record amount for France. The company said CNBC that the decision “disconcerting” and she plans to appeal. It is also the second French penalty in the last few months. In February, Apple was fined 25 million euros for the manipulation of the company around the iPhone battery, which was regarded as a form of “forced obsolescence”.