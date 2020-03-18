Apple revealed the new iPad Pro: what are the characteristics

Apple introduced a new model of the iPad Pro – with a laser rangefinder (LiDAR) and support the trackpad.

Gadget also got a new chip A12Z Bionic and ultra-wide angle camera. This is stated on the manufacturer’s website.

It is noteworthy that in addition to the new iPad Pro, the company showed the updated case with the Magic keyboard and integrated trackpad. It is noted that this device will support multi-touch gestures, it also received the “smooth tilt” and backlit keys.

Apple has stated that did not replicate traditional cursors, like on macOS. Now, when the user move your fingers on the trackpad, the iPad Pro, the cursor itself will “highlight” the elements of the interface.

“The new tablet model has received an updated OCTA-core processor A12Z Bionic. Among the main changes in the improved chip architecture termoficare and controller performance,” reads the website of the company.

In addition, it is emphasized that one of the main innovations of the iPad Pro was a new system of cameras is the main wide angle module with a resolution of 12 MP with support for 4K video and ultra wide angle the second sensor with a resolution of 10 MP. The latter allows you to capture twice as much space.

The new iPad Pro with a LiDAR-sensor and support for trackpad:

iPad Pro by 11 inches costs $799, and the keyboard with trackpad – $299;

iPad Pro 12.9 inch – from $949, keyboard with trackpad – $349.

Author

Marina Lisnichuk