Apple, Samsung: Top 10 bestsellers of 2019 !

The war between different brands of smartphones has been raging for years ! Here are the top 10 most sold in 2019 !

Each year, the rating of smartphones sold in the world comes ! The 2019 has been unveiled ! No surprise, Samsung and Apple dominate the other brands. MCE TV tells you more !

As well, is aware of finally the ranking of the smartphones sold in 2019 ! Apple and Samsung share the victory and almost the entire ranking. But another brand invites ! This is the chinese brand Xiaomi. In the past, it was Huawei that they succeeded.

It can therefore be seen that the two big brand of technology dominate the top 10 ! Companies in the us and in south korea sell a lot of phones. Like every year, they share the podium ! The ranking has been unveiled by Business Insider. The smartphone market is divided mainly between Apple and Samsung !

Be aware that often in movies, the “good guys” have a phone from the brand Apple. It is important to know that the american firm, sells even more thanks to this advertisement ! You can also see on the rankings that the first two smartphones are from Apple.

Apple and Samsung share in the world market !

In third place only, appears to be a phone from the brand Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy A10. Thus, in the top 10, we can see that there are 5 phones of the Apple brand. There are 4 brand in south korea. A big difference the different ! In fact, in the american brand, it is the more expensive units that sell the most.

In contrast, in the brand of asia, it is the phones the less expensive ones that sell best. The latest brand to be part of the ranking is the brand Xiaomi. It has replaced Huawei, hitherto always on the top 10.

As well, check out with MCE TV the top 10 phones are the best sold in 2019 ! Here is the ranking in the order of most sold to least sold : iPhone XR – iPhone 11 – Galaxy A10 – Galaxy A50 – Galaxy A20 – iPhone 8 – Redmi Note 7 (Xiaomi) – iPhone 11 Pro – Galaxy J2 Core.