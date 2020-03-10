Apple was allowed to wipe iPhone

Apple has updated recommendations for the care of iPhone, iPad and other devices. The company has allowed users to wipe gadgets with wet wipes, was reported in the appropriate section on the Apple website.

Experts recommend to remove contamination on hard non-porous surfaces with 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. Apple said that the use of bleach and submerge device in cleaning is not recommended.

MacRumors noticed that the company first allows for the possibility of maintenance of their gadgets with the help of napkins. Previously, Apple was opposed to any kind of cleaning products and liquids, stating that it can wash marked on the iPhone, iPad and other devices oleophobic layer. According to journalists, the company can update the recommendations because of the threat of the spread of pneumonia.