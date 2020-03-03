Apple will pay substantial compensation to the users of their smartphones

Each holder of an outdated version of the iPhone will receive a $ 25 compensation

Apple agreed to pay compensation of up to $ 500 million after a trial in which it was accused of intentionally reduced performance of older phones to entice customers to buy a new model or a new battery, according to comments.ua.

Previously proposed class-action lawsuit was disclosed on Friday evening. Apple to pay consumers $ 25 for the phone, according to Reuters. Any settlement must be approved by the district U.S. judge Edward Davila, who oversaw the case brought in San Jose, California.

For consumers payment of $ 25 may seem a little low, because the new iPhone can cost anywhere from 649 to 849 dollars (for cheaper models). The cost can vary depending on how many people are sued, and the company must pay at least $ 310 million in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

For its part, Apple denies the offense in this case and said that she only accepts to avoid the costs and burdens associated with litigation.

Apple’s customers said that the performance of their phones has decreased after the installation of the software updates Apple. The customers argue that software update Apple intentionally reduced performance of older models to entice customers without having to buy a new model or install a new battery.