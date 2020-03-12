Apple won the network a new video iPhone 11 Pro in Hermitage

Apple has released a five-hour film, shot in one take, while walking at the world-famous Museum in St. Petersburg

Apple has released the movie-journey through the Hermitage Museum, filmed in one take, which lasts more than five hours and shows more than 600 paintings, which are in the St. Petersburg Palace. About it reports the Russian TV channel “Dozhd” reports comments.ua.

So, the picture, the Director who made Aksinya Gog, lasts 5 hours 19 minutes 28 seconds, it was filmed in one take on a single battery charge; the film features 45 rooms and nearly 600 works of art. In the trailer for the full version says that after the filming of the smartphone still have 19% charge.

“The project is important to me the link of times: more precisely, of art, existing outside of time, and modern life, new technologies,” said Gog in the review of the film.