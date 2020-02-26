Appointed the new head of the Walt Disney company

The new CEO of the Walt Disney Corporation became the head of one of the units Bob Chapek. This was reported on the website of the company.

Capek will replace Robert iger, who was the sixth President of Disney and has held this position since 2005. Iger is the Chairman of Disney to the end of his contract, which ends December 31, 2021, and will continue to engage the creative direction of the company.

According to iger, he lets Capek. He also noted that it was “the optimal time for transfer of power”.

“Waiting for close cooperation with Capek in the next 22 months,” added iger.

The Bob Chapek has been with the company for 27 years.

“Robert iger has made Disney the most respected and successful media company, and I was lucky to observe this in the forefront. I share his desire for creative excellence, technological innovation and extension. I will continue to follow the strategic path that he paved for us,” commented Chapek.