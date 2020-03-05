ATP Monterrey: Ernesto Escobedo vs Ricardas Berankis live stream, preview

ATR Monterrey: Ernesto Escobedo vs Ricardas Berankis live stream, preview

In the third round of the Monterrey tournament, Ernesto Escobedo will play against Richards Berankis. The match will be held on March 5. How will this meeting end? – read in our forecast.

Ernesto Escobedo

At one time, Escobedo occupied 67th place in the Asia-Pacific Region rating. But due to injuries, he missed a lot and now dropped to the 200th line. At times, the American demonstrates a good game, but he lacks stability. For example, two weeks ago, in Cleveland, Ernesto beat Guillermo Clezar, Alejandro Tabilo and Denis Kudlu. But in the semifinals, he unexpectedly lost to the little-known Japanese Watanuki (4-6, 4-6).

After this tournament, Escobedo disappeared somewhere and appeared only in Mexico. Here he had already managed to go one round. In the previous match, he defeated the Australian Jason Kubler (6-1, 6-2).

Ricardas Berankis

Berankis did not start the season in the best way. In the first match, he unexpectedly lost to Turk Ilkel, and then in the second round the AO lost to Sam Querrey. He showed his best result at the tournament in Pune. Then the Lithuanian passed the German Stebe (7-6, 6-1) and the Japanese Sugitu (4-6, 7-6, 7-2). But in the semifinals, Richards failed to cope with Jiri Vesela (7-6, 6-7, 6-7).

In Monterrey, Berankis has already won one match. In the previous round, he did not leave a chance to the Japanese Mochizuki (7-5, 6-4).

Opponents do not have in-person meetings.

In 3 of the last 4 matches of Berankis, three sets were played.

Forecast

Escobedo easily removed Kubler from his path, but it is unlikely that such a number will be held in a meeting with Berankis. The Lithuanian is good at practical jokes, so he can create problems for the American. Ricardas won the set against Basilashvili and Vesela. In this regard, we believe that the fight will drag on.

Our forecast is a total of more than 22.5 games for a coefficient of 1.71 in BC Marathon