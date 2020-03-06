Arantxa Rus v Rebecca Peterson live streaming free for the WTA Monterrey

On March 7, Rus and Peterson will face up to the question of who will play in the semifinals of Monterrey. Is Rebeck ready to confirm the status of the favorite of the match? – learn from our forecast.

Arantxa Rus

At the Monterrey tournament, Arancha Rus first went into the second round to remove her rival, and then, as an underdog of bookmakers, she overcame Davis’ resistance (7-5, 6-0).

In the game against Davis, a lot was decided in the first set and at the start of the second installment. An American led in the end of the first set, but could not file for the set. In the first game of the second set, Davis did not use six break points and dropped her hands. It is hard to call this victory fully deserved for Rus.

Rebecca Peterson

Only in Monterrey, Rebeca Peterson won her first victories in the 2020 season. It is not easy for the Swedish tennis player to confirm her last year’s success and stay in the top 50 of the WTA rating. However, Rebekah is trying, fighting.

Two representatives of Ukraine Kozlova (3-6, 7-6, 6-4) and Bondarenko (7-6, 7-5) went through the tournament bracket. In many ways, she was able to win strong-willed victories, fully demonstrated the nature and strength of her will, and believed in herself.

Statistics

In a personal meeting in 2012, Rus won.

This season, both tennis players first reached the quarter finals of the WTA tournament.

Peterson has won two WTA tournaments in his career.

Forecast

In 2012, the very young and inexperienced Peterson at the home tournament in Bostad lost to Aranche Rus (1-6, 2-6). Since then, the representative of Sweden has made a significant breakthrough, entered the top 50, took two titles. Rus remained the ITF level tennis player, where she has certain successes.

Nevertheless, the technical arsenal of the representative of the Netherlands is not impressive. When the service does not go, it is lost and losing willlessly, as it was last week in Acapulco vs Hibino 3-6, 1-6. We offer a forecast for the victory of the Swedish tennis player.

Our forecast is Peterson’s victory for a coefficient of 1.66 in BC Marathon.