Are the mask of Batman armie hammer

In the network Instagram presents fragments of the Batman costume from the failed film directed by George Miller’s “Justice League Mortal”, in which the main role was to play the popular Hollywood actor armie hammer. The mask of a superhero, which was made for this film adaptation, showed on his page, the Creator of the documentary about this project Ryan Unicomb.

Earlier hammer himself described his suit in an interview as follows, “Oh, Yes, Yes, Yes, they built a fully functioning suit with hydraulics and a lot of microphones so I could hear everything that occurs around. He was ready a hundred percent, since we had a budget of $ 300 million to create the film.”

However, this project was never realized. Recall that in 2015 appeared information about the fact that Miller can shoot the sequel to “man of steel”, but the Director eventually abandoned the idea. “There were talks on this subject, but I have to say that this is not the case,” he said.