Are unable to hold back the tears: Madonna fell off my chair during the speech

Madonna. Photo: instagram.com/madonna

American singer Madonna arrived in Paris as part of his new tour, Madame X, which decided to continue, despite last month with a knee injury and thighs.

During his speech, the artist fell off his chair. After the incident, the pop diva broke down in tears, writes Daily Mail.

As it became known, during the show 61-year-old star performed dance moves on a chair and suddenly fell. One of the ballet dancers helped the singer to his feet. The audience noted that Madonna could not hold back tears.

A recent knee injury again made itself felt, but decided the speech is not canceled.

View this post on Instagram ❌ #madamextheatre #legrandrexparis @orquestra.batukadeiras.pt A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 28, 2020 at 12:08pm PST

In the tour the Madame X Tour Madonna 79 scheduled concerts, she would perform at eight. The first concert took place on September 17, 2019 at the Brooklyn Academy of music in new York. The final show is scheduled March 8, 2020 in Paris.