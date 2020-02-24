Argentina increases visa-free stay of Ukrainians

Аргентина увеличивает срок безвизового пребывания украинцев

Argentina on March 14, doubling the visa-free stay of citizens of Ukraine on its territory up to 90 days within six months.

About it is told in the Twitter of the foreign Ministry.

“On March 14, 2020, a twofold increase in the visa-free stay of citizens of Ukraine on the territory of Argentina: 90 days in a calendar year up to 90 days within 180 days” – said in the message.

A similar simplification is mutually used by the Ukraine and for citizens of Argentina.

