Argentine Cup: Huracán vs. Talleres Cordoba live streaming free

Huracán vs. Talleres Cordoba. Prediction for the Argentine Cup (March 15, 2020)

On Sunday, March 15, in the framework of the League Cup of Argentina, there will be a duel “Hurricane” – “Talleres Cordoba” – we offer our forecast for this meeting.

Atletico Huracan

“Hurricane” is not the best way to play this season. After 23 rounds, the team takes only 21st place in the championship. The game crisis seems to have been overcome only recently. Since November 1, “Hurricane” could not win for 14 games in a row, losing in four of them. However, in the last two rounds of the championship, the team beat Independiente (1: 0) and defeated Banfield (3: 0).

Talleres Cordoba

“Taglieres” in the championship looks much better. The team is still in 12th place and there are good prospects to rise even higher. In the last four fights, she managed to win three victories. True, they happened at home. Away in the season, achievements are much more modest. In the last ten fights on the fields of rivals, “Talleres Cordoba” suffered seven defeats. He beat Urakan also at home two weeks ago with a score of 4: 2.

Statistics

In 12 of the last 13 home games , Hurricane did not score more than one goal.

The forecast “total less than 2.5” played in 9 of 10 previous home matches of “Hurricane”.

Bet “total over 2.5” played in only 6 of the 15 guest matches of “Taglieres Cordoba” .

In five of the six previous in-person matches, the forecast “both will score – no.”

Forecast

Full-time fights between rivals are not particularly rich in goals. Only one of the six previous ones was riding. Now “Hurricane” scores a little at home, as well as “Talleres Cordoba” on the road. We assume that the match will not be rich in goals and the hosts will not lose. They practically did not lose to their future rival in their native arena.

Our forecast – Hurricane will not lose + total less than 3.5 for 1.85 in 1x BC