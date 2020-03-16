Argentine Cup: Rosario Central v Colon Santa Fe Live Stream

Rosario Central v Colon Santa Fe. Prediction for the Argentine Cup (March 17, 2020)

On Tuesday, March 17, within the framework of the League Cup in Argentina, Rosario Central and Colon Santa Fe will play – we made a forecast for this meeting.

Rosario Central

Rosario Central is now in eighth place in the championship standings. The team played well in the last segment of the season. In 12 previous matches, she won seven victories, tied twice and lost three times. All defeats took place on the road. At home, “Rosario Central” lost just one of the 11 previous matches.

Colon

Colon Santa Fe is much worse than the future rival in the season. In the standings, the team is only on the 22nd line. In the last 13 matches, they suffered 10 defeats. It should be noted the weak game “Colon Santa Fe” in the attack. In the last seven matches, they scored just one goal.

Statistics

Rosario Central have won their last six games in a row at home.

In four of the last six home games, Rosario Central played a forecast of “total over 2.5”.

In the 14 previous guest meetings, Colon Santa Fe lost 13 times.

” Colon Santa Fe” has not won on the road for 23 consecutive matches.

In five of the last six full-time fights, the forecast “total less than 2.5” played.

Forecast

Rosario now looks much better in the game than its future rival. The team issued a successful home winning streak, and plays at home very productively. “Colon” looks very weak at a party, having serious problems in the attack.

Our forecast is the victory of Rosario Central for 1.79 in BC 1x.