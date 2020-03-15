Argentine Cup: Union Santa Fe v Arsenal Sarandi Live Stream

Union Santa Fe v Arsenal Sarandi. Prediction for the Argentine Cup (March 15, 2020)

On Sunday, March 15, in one of the League Cup matches in Argentina, they will play Union Santa Fe and Arsenal Sarandi – we have prepared our forecast.

Union Santa Fe

Union is now in the 16th place in the championship standings. There are essentially no special prospects for the team to rise higher, because nine points are already separating it from the nine best. And the quality of her game raises many questions. In the previous seven official matches, “Union” lost four times, having only won once.

The team didn’t look the best in recent home games, where in the previous four they earned only two points.

Arsenal Sarandi

The team from Sarandi in the standings is higher. Arsenal is on the tenth line in the championship and has good chances to be among the top nine. From the ninth position, he is separated by only two points.

In general, the team did not lose so often during the season. Over the previous 11 matches, she has only two defeats in the liability.

Statistics

Union have not won at home in the last four bouts in a row.

The forecast “both will score – no” was played in 6 of 8 last home matches of “Union”.

Arsenal lost only one of their last six matches away.

Arsenal have not lost to Union for six consecutive fights.

Forecast

Fights between rivals do not please the audience with goals. Only in one of the last seven more than two goals were scored, and in four of them even less. Although in general , Arsenal successfully plays against Union, losing to the latter only once in history.

Our forecast – Arsenal will not lose + total is less than 3.5 for 1.93 in 1x BC