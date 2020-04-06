Ariana Grande did an online surprise fans

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Ариана Гранде сделала онлайн-сюрприз поклонникам

Ariana Grande. Photo: instagram.com/arianagrande

American singer Ariana Grande made a surprise to fans. In social networks it is shared with a home video performance of the song “My Everything” along with her co-author, with producer Tommy brown who played the piano. The show went by all the rules of quarantine, says Billboard.

Brown posted the video on his Instagram, and Ariana in the comments hinted that this creative couple can expect more virtual collaborations.

Maria Batterbury

