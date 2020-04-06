Ariana Grande did an online surprise fans

Ariana Grande. Photo: instagram.com/arianagrande

American singer Ariana Grande made a surprise to fans. In social networks it is shared with a home video performance of the song “My Everything” along with her co-author, with producer Tommy brown who played the piano. The show went by all the rules of quarantine, says Billboard.

tommy n i sending u some virtual love 🤍💻🎙 hope you’re all staying safe, sane, healthy and as creative as possible pic.twitter.com/kRTTAgRihZ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 5, 2020

Brown posted the video on his Instagram, and Ariana in the comments hinted that this creative couple can expect more virtual collaborations.

LeMonade previously wrote that Ryan Reynolds has explained what he was doing in isolation.

Also, we reported that Selena Gomez has included a song ex-boyfriend in the quarantine playlist.