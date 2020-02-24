Armani decided to hold a fashion show in an empty room due to coronavirus

Italian designer Giorgio Armani has decided to hold a fashion show in an empty room due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy. It is reported Vogue.

According to the spokesman of Armani, the show will be held without the presence of guests, so the designer decided to take care of the security invited, not to attend crowded places.

It is noted that the presentation of the collection will be broadcast on the website of the brand, as well as in Instagram and Facebook.

The show was to be held on Sunday, February 23, the last day of Milan fashion Week.

Italy has identified more than 100 cases of infection with coronavirus in five provinces. 12 towns in two provinces are under quarantine. Two people died.