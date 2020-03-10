Armani donated $ 1.4 million to combat coronavirus in Italy

By Maria Batterburyon

Армани пожертвовал 1,4 млн долларов на борьбу с коронавирусом в Италии

The famous Italian designer Giorgio Armani has donated 1.4 million dollars to fight the new type of coronavirus in Italy.

The Daily Mail reports that funds were transferred to three hospitals in Milan, Rome’s Spallanzani hospital and the Agency of civil protection.

Currently, the employees of the company Armani in Milan work at home, on-site only the minimum number of people.

As previously reported, the show Giorgio Armani fashion Week was played without spectators due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy. In addition, the premiere of the new film about James bond “No time to die” was postponed for six months due Covid-19.

We will remind, from-for coronavirus in Italy will close all ski resorts.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
