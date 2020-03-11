Armani donated more than 1 million Euro to combat coronavirus

The famous Italian designer Giorgio Armani has donated 1.25 million euros to combat coronavirus infection in the country. About it reports Reuters.

The money was given to the three Milan hospitals and the hospital of Rome, and also the Agency of civil protection.

It is noted that in just two weeks the number of reported cases in Italy increased to 7 with 375 366 deaths, leading to great strain on the health system.

The head of the regional office to respond to the crisis in Lombardy Antonio Pesenti said that the health care system of the region was “a step away from collapse”.