Armani donated more than 1 million Euro to combat coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

Армани пожертвовал более 1 млн евро на борьбу с коронавирусом

The famous Italian designer Giorgio Armani has donated 1.25 million euros to combat coronavirus infection in the country. About it reports Reuters.

The money was given to the three Milan hospitals and the hospital of Rome, and also the Agency of civil protection.

It is noted that in just two weeks the number of reported cases in Italy increased to 7 with 375 366 deaths, leading to great strain on the health system.

The head of the regional office to respond to the crisis in Lombardy Antonio Pesenti said that the health care system of the region was “a step away from collapse”.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
