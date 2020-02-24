Armenia to close the border with Iran due to coronavirus

Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said that the government will be blocked off for two weeks the border with Iran due to the spread of the coronavirus stay in this country. About this he wrote on his page in Facebook.

“Dear compatriots, the government will make a decision for two weeks to close the border with Iran,” said Pashinyan.

He added that flights will be suspended and the entry of people through the checkpoint “Meghri”, which is located on the border with Iran.

According to him, on the morning of 24 February there will be a meeting of the Commission for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus, which will discuss the next steps.

