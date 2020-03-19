Armenia will conduct lessons for schoolchildren on TV

The Ministry of education, science, culture and sport of Armenia has published the schedule of tutorials that will show you on national television, said the Minister Arayik Harutyunyan in Facebook.

“The present timetable, which will be conducted on television. At the end of the televised portion of the lessons will continue live on the website of the Ministry in Facebook and will be available on our YouTube channel,” wrote the Minister.

Until April 14 educational institutions of Armenia are closed due to the coronavirus.

The country has infected 110 people.