Arminia Bielefeld vs VfL Osnabrück live streaming free for the second League

Arminia v VfL Osnabrück. Forecast (cf. 2.16) match of the German championship (March 13, 2020)

We present our version of the forecast for the match of the second League of France, in which on March 13 Arminia receives Osnabruck. Can guests stop the leader of the season? – the answer is in our material.

Arminia

The unexpected leader of the tournament of the second league in Germany only in the last round lost points for the first time in recent times, having drawn with the second “Stuttgart” (1: 1). To date, Bielefeld has won 14 victories and nine world ones, which corresponds to 51 points, which is six more than the nearest pursuer.

“ Arminia ” scored the most in the Bundes2, and the hosts’ defense is the most reliable in the tournament – 24 goals conceded.

VfL Osnabrück

The rookie of the league got comfortable in a new tournament for himself, where after 25 rounds he got seven victories and eight world ones, and in the last five matches he lost ground.

Osnabruck lost the last two duels, in the last game they devastatingly lost to Vekhen (2: 6), for which we made a prediction. To date, guests have recorded 29 points in the asset, which is five more than the last Dynamo from Dresden.

Statistics

“Arminia” has not lost at home since October 29

Osnabruck does not win eight fights in a row

The last personal match ended with the victory of “Arminia” (1: 0)

Forecast

In the first round, “ Arminia ” defeated today’s rival, who at that time had not yet fallen into the game crisis that he is experiencing today. We assume that Bielefeld will not have problems today and will even cope with Osnabruck without fans .

