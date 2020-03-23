Arnold Schwarzenegger ate from the same bowl with the donkey and pony

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is in isolation in connection with the quarantining of coronavirus, ate from the same bowl with the donkey and pony. Related video 72-year-old star shared on his page in Instagram.

Not so long ago, Schwarzenegger said he plans to adhere to self-imposed isolation, so he is now at home. The company he was unusual Pets in the face of a donkey and a pony. Attention Whiskey and Lulu drew a green leaf salad on the plate of the stars of “Terminator”, so they in turn tried to treat. The actor himself did not drive away the animals and willingly feed them out of your hands. The donkey kept trying to get to the plate even when he was given a treat.

In review subscribers with humor reacted to such a situation, concluding that Schwarzenegger definitely not a dull moment during the quarantine. In addition to spending time with Pets, actor involves reading, exercises and urges fans to stay home until the pandemic subsides.