Arnold Schwarzenegger came to work with a pet — a donkey and a pony (video)

Arnold Schwarzenegger touched by fans video clip, which he posted to Instagram. Hollywood actor resulted in his working office Pets — donkey Lulu and pony of Whiskey.

72-year-old Arnie went about their daily Affairs, at the time, as his four-legged friends roamed the room. The star of the films “the Terminator” also personally fed Leela and Whiskey.

Despite its image as a tough guy, Schwarzenegger loves animals. In addition to the donkey and pony in his house live dogs — a Labrador and a Yorkshire Terrier.

This time I brought LuLu too.

Publication of Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) Feb 25 2020 2:40 PST

