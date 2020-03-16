Arnold Schwarzenegger have isolated themselves with a donkey and pony, turning to the fans with the Board (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Арнольд Шварценеггер самоизолировался с ослом и пони, обратившись к фанатам с советом (видео)

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who previously taught your dog properly wash hands, isolated themselves at home, along with his donkey Whiskey and pony Lulu, following the instructions for the elderly.

72-year-old Terminator turned to his fans on the social network Twitter: “Stay home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons. We’ll get through this together.”

“Nobody’s allowed to leave — especially when you 72. After 65 you can’t leave the house in California. So we stay home and eat here… Look what we’re doing. We do not go, do not visit the restaurants — do not do anything… Stay at home,” he says in the video, while feeding their Pets a carrot.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
