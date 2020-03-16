Arnold Schwarzenegger have isolated themselves with a donkey and pony, turning to the fans with the Board (video)

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, who previously taught your dog properly wash hands, isolated themselves at home, along with his donkey Whiskey and pony Lulu, following the instructions for the elderly.

72-year-old Terminator turned to his fans on the social network Twitter: “Stay home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons. We’ll get through this together.”

“Nobody’s allowed to leave — especially when you 72. After 65 you can’t leave the house in California. So we stay home and eat here… Look what we’re doing. We do not go, do not visit the restaurants — do not do anything… Stay at home,” he says in the video, while feeding their Pets a carrot.

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter