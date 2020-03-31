Arnold Schwarzenegger played chess with a homemade donkey

The star of “Terminator” continues to deliver in the social network content with their Pets. This time Arnold Schwarzenegger decided to entertain themselves with a game of chess during isolation, and his opponent in the game was made by the donkey, Lulu. The photo shows how she moves the chess figure.

“Here’s the daily update on the life of Lula — she’s not the best partner for playing chess, but very trying. If you procrastinate something like the study of chess with his family, use of time, which you lacked” says Arnie.